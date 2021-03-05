Hanover Wants No Part Of $17M AT&T Arbitration

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Hanover Insurance Co. asked a Texas federal court on Friday to rule it doesn't have to cover its client in a $17 million arbitration with AT&T Services Inc. over a home security technology-related contract dispute. Hanover is asking the court to hold that it is not obligated to defend or indemnify Genesis Networks Telecom Services, as its technology professionals liability policy only covers an "anomaly" arising from Genesis' product and work and AT&T has not alleged any product or work defects against Genesis in the underlying arbitration, according to the filing. In fact, the arbitration is over something else altogether,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS