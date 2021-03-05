Pork Buyers Get Steering Committee In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal magistrate judge summarily agreed Friday to establish a plaintiff's steering committee for indirect pork buyers accusing Smithfield, Tyson and other major pork producers of a conspiracy to inflate prices. U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer issued a brief two-page order acceding to a request from commercial and institutional indirect purchasers to form a steering committee of Zimmerman Reed LLP, Tostrud Law Group PC, Barrett Law Group PA and the Bozeman Law Firm PA to work with interim co-lead counsel Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP and Larson King LLP. The firms, whose attorneys did not immediately respond to a press...

