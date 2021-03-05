Rev Up Broadband Speeds, Sens. Urge Biden Administration

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has called on the Biden administration to set 100 megabits per second as the baseline service level for high-speed internet connectivity when coordinating federal funds to support broadband deployment. Four lawmakers wrote March 4 to the heads of the National Economic Council, the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Agriculture, and the Federal Communications Commission's acting Democratic chair, saying agencies should establish the 100-Mbps minimum for both download and upload speeds to ensure networks are "capable of providing sufficient download and upload speeds and quality." "We urge you to work together to establish one consistent, modern baseline...

