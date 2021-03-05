Son Of Panama Papers Tax Dodger Cops To Tax Evasion

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- The son of a businessman convicted in the Panama Papers tax evasion scandal has pled guilty to three counts and been sentenced to time served, according to a judgment filed in federal court. Joachim Alexander von der Goltz also was sentenced to pay $230,000 in restitution for three counts of conspiracy to commit tax evasion, making false statements and failing to report foreign bank accounts, said the judgment, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Von der Goltz participated from 2000 to 2016 in a scheme to defraud the U.S., according to court documents....

