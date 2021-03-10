UK Gov't Fights £854M Weather Computer Contract Challenge

Law360, London (March 10, 2021, 1:59 PM GMT) -- The British government has denied breaching public law duties when it awarded a £854 million ($1.2 billion) contract to Microsoft to develop a new weather and climate supercomputer, as it fights a lawsuit brought by a company that lost out in the bidding. The secretary of state for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Meteorological Office dismissed all allegations brought against them by Atos IT Services UK Ltd. in a High Court defense dated March 3, but just made public. The company says it was unfairly excluded from a bidding process to build a powerful computer to produce faster...

