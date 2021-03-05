House Democrat Accuses Trump Of Terrorism In Riot's Wake

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- A House Democrat who pushed for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump took his accusations to D.C. federal court on Friday, hitting Trump with another suit alleging he committed acts of terrorism by inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Eric Swalwell, of California, said in his complaint that Trump "defiled" the peaceful transfer of power — "a sacrament of American democracy" — by encouraging the riot. Swalwell's suit comes just weeks after Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson slapped the former president with a similar suit, also in D.C. federal court. In his 65-page complaint, Swalwell repeated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS