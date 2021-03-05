Full 9th Circ. Won't Rehear Tesla Model 3 Disclosures Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit won't review a panel's recent finding that Tesla's blunt warnings about production challenges for its Model 3 sedan nullified proposed class claims that the electric carmaker intentionally misled investors by covering up manufacturing bottlenecks and capacity problems. The same three-judge panel that dismantled a second amended proposed class action from lead plaintiffs Kurt Friedman and Uppili Srinivasan issued a Friday order denying the investors' petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc. The investors unsuccessfully sought to revive their suit alleging Tesla made reckless misstatements in 2017 about the production timeline for its highly anticipated first mass-market electric...

