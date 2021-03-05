Harvard Deemed Owner Of Slave Photos, Not Descendent

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:03 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state court judge dismissed a suit from a woman who claims that Harvard University profited off of the images of her enslaved ancestors while unlawfully ignoring her requests to hand over the nearly 170-year-old photos. Superior Court Justice Camille F. Sarrouf said Wednesday that it's a basic tenet of common law that a photograph's subject does not have a property interest in the photograph. For this reason, the judge ruled, the subjects, Renty and his daughter Delia, both of whom were enslaved in South Carolina, never had an interest in the photographs in question. And so Tamara Lanier, who...

