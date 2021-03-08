Pulling Up Stakes: Weil, Goodwin, Reed Smith

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:33 AM EST) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP welcomed a deals attorney in London, Goodwin Procter LLP added a pair of partners to its private investment funds and private equity practices, and Reed Smith LLP gained a partner for its global corporate group. Murray Cox Weil said Feb. 5 that Murray Cox would be joining the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice in its London office from Slaughter and May. Cox has experience in corporate law with a focus on public mergers and acquisitions and private equity deals, including in the infrastructure, energy and financial...

