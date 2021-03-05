Ga. Judge Bars Ex-Exec From Soliciting Hauser Clients

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Georgia state court judge barred a former Hauser Inc. executive on Friday from soliciting certain Hauser clients in his new job at a rival company until late September, but trimmed the scope of some of his employment agreements. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis reduced a three-year non-solicitation restrictive covenant for former Hauser insurance executive Cameron Martin to one year, meaning the agreement ends a year after his resignation in September 2020. The judge added that the non-solicitation should only include any Hauser clients or customers at the time of Martin's resignation, rather than any clients or customers...

