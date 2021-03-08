Hospital Says Data Breach Suit Is 'Shooting The Messenger'

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- California's largest children's hospital urged a federal judge Friday to toss a proposed data breach class action brought against it by patients, arguing that its software provider is solely to blame for a ransomware attack that exposed the private medical information of 20,000 patients. In a motion to dismiss filed in California federal court, Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego said that it had "no moral blame" after hackers infiltrated Blackbaud Inc., its fundraising and donor management software provider, in February 2020, saying that the suit makes the "odd contention" that Rady admitted its own systems failed by reporting the data breach to...

