Luxury Calif. Hotel Hits Ch. 11 With Rebranding Hopes

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- California luxury hotel Fairmont San Jose has become another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down and entering Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court as it seeks a mortgage extension alongside a new management company and brand. FMT SJ LLC filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations at the hotel Friday, but said it hopes to reopen within three months after reorganizing to deal with the cratered occupancy rates brought on by the pandemic. "We know that by taking this difficult step we will come back a more vibrant hotel to the benefit of everyone in San Jose, including the vitality of...

