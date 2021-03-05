Nordstrom Seeks $25M To Cover Losses From Floyd Protests

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:29 PM EST) -- Nordstrom Inc. sued its insurers in Washington federal court Friday in a bid to get them to cover $25 million worth of damages its stores incurred nationwide during the protests that erupted in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. The retail giant argues that its insurers breached their duty to pay under the policies by failing to fully reimburse the retailer for the losses it experienced during the civil unrest. Nordstrom argues that the civil unrest seen last year impacted all of its stores, whether that meant a store was vandalized, boarded up or broken into. As a result,...

