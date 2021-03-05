Judge Says States Ratified Equal Rights Amendment Too Late

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:27 PM EST) -- Nevada, Illinois and Virginia ratified the Equal Rights Amendment too late for it to be officially added to the U.S. Constitution, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday, holding that the states long ago missed deadlines set by Congress for ratifying the amendment. The states' suit challenged U.S. Archivist David Ferriero for refusing to publish and certify the amendment, but U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said in Friday's order that the archivist's publication and certification of an amendment are merely formalities with no legal effect. "His failure to perform those formalities does not cause plaintiffs any concrete injury, so they lack standing...

