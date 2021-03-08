GW Pharma Wants Out Of Canopy's CBD Patent Dispute

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- GW Pharmaceuticals has asked a Texas federal court to toss a patent suit brought by Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth over the flagship CBD drug Epidiolex, arguing that the court has no jurisdiction because the pharmaceutical company does not have enough of a presence in Texas. GW said in a motion to dismiss on Friday that it is organized under the laws of England and Wales with a primary place of business in Cambridge, that it has no physical presence in the Lone Star State and that it is not registered to do business there. "Contrary to Canopy's assertions, GW PLC...

