Real Estate Rumors: Maroone USA, Jenner, East End Capital

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Florida-based automotive company Maroone USA has picked up a Chevrolet dealership in West Palm Beach, Florida, for $12.49 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for Roger Dean Chevrolet, a 65,297-square-foot dealership, and the seller is Roger Dean Chevrolet Inc., according to the report. Jenner & Block LLP has reached a deal to lease 67,000 square feet on Sixth Avenue in New York, The Real Deal reported Monday. The 15-year lease deal is for floors 29-32 at 1155 Sixth Ave., a 41-story tower that's owned by Durst Organization, according to the report, which did not provide financial...

