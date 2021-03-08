ENRC Can't See Ex-Kazakh PM's Emails In Leak Lawsuit

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 4:35 PM GMT) -- Kazakhstan's former prime minister does not have to disclose his conversations with Google about recovering his email address to a Kazakh mining company that is suing him for allegedly leaking its confidential information, a London court said on Monday. Master Julia Clark partly rejected an attempt by Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to force Ake-Jean Qajygeldin to copy the company into his correspondence with Google about recovering two email accounts and gaining access to them. The master, akin to a judge of the High Court, dismissed ENRC's allegations that Qajygeldin had not been forthright about his efforts to search and turn over materials as part of...

