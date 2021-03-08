United Plane Failure Caused 'Emotional Distress,' Suit Says

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- A passenger on the Feb. 20 United Airlines flight that made an emergency landing because of an engine fire filed a proposed class action against the airline on Sunday for allegedly causing him and the other 230 passengers on board emotional distress from "a near-death experience." Plaintiff Chad Schnell, a passenger on a Boeing 777 flight from Denver International Airport headed to Honolulu, Hawaii, said while there were no serious physical injuries, the 231 passengers "were lucky to escape with their lives." This photograph included in the complaint was taken by a passenger on UA flight 328. Schnell, a resident of Carmel,...

