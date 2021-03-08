Tribal Gov'ts To See $31.2B Under Pandemic Relief Package

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- The American Rescue Plan Act, the massive pandemic relief package passed by the Senate on Saturday, includes $31.2 billion for tribal governments and Native communities, including investments in Native health systems, housing programs, indigenous education and infrastructure. The upper house passed the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package 50-49 — the second-largest stimulus package in U.S. history — after more than 24 straight hours of negotiations. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, chairman of the Committee on Indian Affairs, said in a statement Saturday that this was the largest one-time Native investment in history. "Native communities need relief. We listened and we took action," said...

