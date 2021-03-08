Moderna Taps Ex-Novartis CLO As Top Lawyer

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc. announced on Monday that it has brought on Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp.'s Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger to serve as its own new top attorney starting in June. Moderna, which is among the pharmaceutical companies that obtained emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, said that Klinger will serve as its new chief legal officer and corporate secretary, adding that Klinger will report to Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed off on Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate in December, which like Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine, uses a synthetic version of messenger RNA — the...

