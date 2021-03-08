Justices' Conviction Ruling Erases Migrant's 9th Circ. Win

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:38 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court erased a Mexican national's lower court victory on Monday, citing a recent, divided ruling that migrants facing removal over an unclear conviction bear the burden of proving their eligibility to stay in the U.S. Aracely Marinelarena had convinced the full Ninth Circuit in July 2019 that a conviction with an unclear or incomplete record couldn't bar an immigrant from seeking special deportation relief. But the justices directed the Ninth Circuit to reconsider that ruling — which an advocate at the time hailed as a victory for thousands in removal proceedings — in light of their Thursday ruling in Pereida v. Barr. In Pereida...

