Wells Fargo Inks $6.9M Deal To End Mortgage Lending Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo will pay $6.9 million to end a proposed class action that accused the bank of misleading borrowers about interest rates during the first year of their mortgage loans, allegedly violating the Truth-In-Lending Act. A 29-page memorandum filed Friday asks U.S. District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein to grant preliminary approval for the deal on behalf of the proposed class, which is represented by named plaintiff Alejandro Carrillo. Class counsel will seek up to $2.3 million in attorney fees, according to the memorandum. According to Carrillo's suit, Wells Fargo borrowers entered mortgage loan agreements that were supposed to provide an interest...

