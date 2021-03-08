Gov't To Join Arguments In Goldman's High Court Cert. Fight

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that the acting U.S. solicitor general could join in the oral arguments set for later this month in Goldman Sachs' hotly watched high court class certification challenge. The justices granted a motion Elizabeth B. Prelogar filed last month seeking leave to participate in the arguments scheduled for March 29, with both Goldman and the investor class it hopes to decertify having agreed to cede five minutes of their argument time to the government. In a brief on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from earlier in February,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS