High Court Sides With Christian Students In Free Speech Fight

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:42 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that two former students can continue their suit contesting Georgia Gwinnett College's now-rescinded policies that prevented them from speaking on campus about their Christian faith, saying the students' claims for nominal damages are enough to maintain their standing in the suit. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said two former students can pursue their free speech suit against the state-run Georgia Gwinnett College. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) In an 8-1 decision authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court said that the claim for nominal damages — generally a small sum of money that vindicates a legal...

