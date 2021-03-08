Chicago Residents Urge Court To Block Scrap Metal Move

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Chicago pastor and other residents urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to block the final permit needed to move a scrap metal facility from a largely white neighborhood to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community, citing a history of pollution complaints and political donations the facility's operator made to city officials. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland heard arguments Monday in the dispute over Reserve Management Group's bid to move metal shredding operations from Lincoln Park to the southeast side of Chicago. The city has already issued an air pollution control permit for the plant, and an application for the proposed recycling operation...

