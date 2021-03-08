Wawa Workers Slam Customers' $12M Data Breach Settlement

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- Wawa employees have urged a Pennsylvania federal judge not to approve a proposed $12 million settlement over the convenience store's 2019 data breach, arguing the deal focuses entirely on customer plaintiffs and was made without input from workers. In an objection filed Friday with U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter, proposed lead employee-class plaintiffs Karen and Shawn McGlade said their attorney was not included in the mediation talks and the proposed settlement that resulted from those talks — including up to $8 million in Wawa gift cards and improvements to the security of the stores' payment systems — was mainly for...

