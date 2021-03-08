Chevron, Others Struggle To Keep Climate Suit In Fed. Court

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Energy giants including Chevron Inc. have a small window of time to convince the Ninth Circuit to overturn an order sending a Hawaii county's climate change suit back to state court, with a district judge declining to stay the case. U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson on Friday gave the companies until March 15 to try to convince the Ninth Circuit to take up the stay request. He said the energy companies — which also include Sunooco LP, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and others — didn't persuade him to issue a lengthy stay keeping the case in federal court pending a...

