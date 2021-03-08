Investors Say Automaker's USPS Contract Boast Cost $2B

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- Workhorse Group Inc. misled investors about the likelihood of the U.S. Postal Service selecting its electric vehicles for a $6 billion delivery vehicle contract, leading to an inflated stock price and causing investors losses of $2 billion, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court Monday. Shareholder Sam Farrar accused the electric utility vehicle company's CEO and Chief Financial Officer of stressing that the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle project would "transform the company" in public interviews about Workhorse's candidacy, allegedly causing investors to purchase securities at artificially high prices. The suit alleges that Workhorse's securities filings and directors'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS