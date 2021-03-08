GOP Leaders Press FCC To Speed Up Broadband Maps

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- A handful of House and Senate Republicans are pressing acting Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to explain why her projected timeline for updating broadband maps lengthened from a few months to a year. According to a letter from ranking members on the Senate Commerce and House Energy and Commerce committees Monday, holdups in the project are likely to create a domino effect, slowing the distribution of broadband subsidies that will rely on the data. "With so many Americans still lacking high-speed broadband, we are concerned that delays in completing these maps could lead to further delays in distributing critical broadband...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS