Top Plastics Recycler Heads Into Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- CarbonLite, one of the world's leading plastic recyclers, hit Chapter 11 Monday in Delaware, saying it is looking for an asset sale to alleviate nearly $367 million in debt after running at a loss despite a growing demand for its product. In its bankruptcy filings CarbonLite Holdings said it has been working with "suboptimal" production levels and unfavorable contracts, while the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed a new plant opening, slowed production and depressed the price of plastic. "We've chosen to take this necessary step during a time of unprecedented challenge and expect to emerge from reorganization even more strongly positioned for...

