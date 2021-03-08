Lockheed To Pay $71M To Address F-35 Spare Part Issues

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- House Oversight Committee leaders said Monday that the Pentagon had reached a $70.6 million deal with Lockheed Martin over deficient F-35 fighter jet spare parts, urging the company to take more responsibility for meeting the F-35 program's contractual obligations. The deal, which finalizes a tentative agreement between the U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed over the contractor's failure to include electronic equipment logbooks with spare parts, comes after the committee launched an investigation in 2019 into issues with F-35 sustainment, said Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and National Security Subcommittee Chairman Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. The logbooks, or EELs, include information such as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS