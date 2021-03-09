Weil Taps Lynn Pinker Complex Litigation Partner In Dallas

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP picked up a complex litigation partner in Dallas from Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP, the firm announced Monday. Elizabeth Ryan is joining Weil after over 12 years and nearly her entire legal career at Lynn Pinker, a Dallas-based boutique litigation firm. Weil has over 1,100 attorneys across the globe, including a 350-attorney litigation department. Ryan told Law360 her decision to move to Weil came because of the firm's experience advising "sophisticated clients on high-stakes matters both in Texas and nationally." Ryan has previously advised large clients such as virtual reality company Oculus in a $500...

