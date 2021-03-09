Willkie Adds Baker Botts Tech Litigator To West Coast Office

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:41 AM EST) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced Monday it hired a trial lawyer from Baker Botts LLP to expand its San Francisco office's litigation practice. Jonathan A. Patchen, who was co-chair of Baker Botts' tech litigation practice group, is now a partner in Willkie's West Coast office. Patchen specializes in technology and commercial litigation, including complex civil litigation, trials and arbitrations. "I am excited to join the firm's growing San Francisco office," Patchen said in a statement. "Willkie's deep litigation bench and highly regarded transactional capabilities, especially for technology-focused work, is a great fit for my practice. I'm looking forward to working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS