5th Circ. Revives Fired Union Pacific Worker's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a longtime Union Pacific Railroad Co. worker's retaliation claim, saying the monthlong window between a hostile work environment complaint she lodged and her firing was short enough to infer a link. In a ruling issued Friday, a three-judge panel gave Aisha Wright another shot at her Title VII claim, in which she alleged her supervisor turned on her and openly expressed angst when Wright asked to delay a disciplinary session until a union representative could be present. A Texas federal judge had tossed Wright's Title VII claim in June, saying she didn't link her discipline and job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS