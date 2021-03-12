Dickinson Wright Taps Ex-Tech GC As Partner In Austin

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC has hired a corporate partner in Austin who previously worked as general counsel for a venture capital-backed injury insurance company. Daniel T. Austin is joining Dickson Wright after more than two years as general counsel at Life by Spot Inc, the firm said Monday. Before that he was a partner at Wittliff Cutter PLLC for about four years and Vinson & Elkins LLP for four years before that. Austin launched Wittliff Cutter with two other other partners, and he firm grew to 17 attorneys before he left in 2018. The boutique firm has focused on advising tech companies, such...

