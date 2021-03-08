Bond Insurer Asks 1st Circ. To Greenlight PR Highway Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Monday suggested Ambac Assurance Corp. may be able to sue a Puerto Rican highway infrastructure company over concessions for two highways the insurer said were bought at a fraction of their worth without the island's bankruptcy putting the brakes on the case. Ambac took its case to the appellate panel after a lower court judge ruled that the suit amounted to the company trying to exert control over property of the Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority. Ambac argued it is only seeking damages against Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico LLC, or Metropistas, which it says took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS