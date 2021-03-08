BIA Says Visa Fraud Conviction Ends Bid To Stay In The US

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Monday that a visa fraud conviction rendered a Filipino national with lawful permanent residency removable from the U.S. and ineligible for deportation relief. In a precedential decision, the three-judge panel determined that an immigrant's past conviction amounted to a deportable offense, despite being convicted under sections of the U.S. Code that criminalize more misconduct than the "crimes involving moral turpitude" described in federal immigration law. Sanny Montefar Nemis entered the U.S. in 2001 to work as a teacher and obtained permanent residency in 2010. In 2016, he pled guilty to preparing and submitting false...

