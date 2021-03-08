Biometric Software Co. Takes Arbitration Bid To 7th Circ.

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- Biometric software maker Onfido Inc. said Monday it's rightfully a third-party beneficiary to an arbitration agreement that would allow it to keep out of court claims it broke Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law, despite a lower court's ruling. Onfido told the Seventh Circuit that it should be allowed to rely on the arbitration agreement despite a ruling by the district court in January that it isn't an affiliate of online marketplace OfferUp Inc., whose members claim the software maker has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Those members claim their biometric privacy was violated by the company when they registered...

