Late Paperwork Frees Union Pacific From Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday shot down an appeal from a widow alleging her husband died as a result of exposure to toxic substances while working for Union Pacific Railroad Co., saying she could not excuse the delays in having herself named representative of his estate. The decision ends a wrongful death suit by Carolyn Holmes, with the court finding that it was no unexpected accident that kept her from having the estate established, but rather her own "inattention and deliberate disregard," particularly as her counsel had dealt with the same issue in several other suits and so should have...

