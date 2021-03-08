DC Circ. Skeptical Of Clash Over Gov't $42M Wind Farm Lease

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:21 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Monday suggested that seafood industry groups and others were too early in lodging their challenge to a $42.5 million lease awarded for a wind farm off the coast of New York because they haven't suffered the injury they're complaining about. The Fisheries Survival Fund and other trade groups are gunning to overturn a D.C. federal judge's order that found they couldn't yet challenge the lease awarded in December 2016 by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to Statoil Wind US LLC for the nearly 130-square-mile area. The petitioners argue that they rely on the offshore area where...

