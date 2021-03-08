GAO Says Army Wrongly Adjusted Proposal For $257M Deal

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office in related decisions released on Monday ruled that the U.S. Army wrongly adjusted a bidder's price on a $257.1 million logistics support task order, while rejecting a subsequent protest after the deal was awarded to the company. The Army erroneously adjusted Vectrus Mission Solutions Corp.'s price upward to account for costs that Vectrus had promised it would absorb, putting Vectrus' bid above original awardee VS2 LLC despite VS2's actual bid being the lowest-priced, the GAO said in the first of the decisions, issued on Oct. 27. "Where, as here, a firm offers a cap or ceiling...

