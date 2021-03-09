Docs Ask To Revive Antitrust Suit Against Certification Group

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- A physicians organization has asked the Seventh Circuit to undo what it called a district court's overreliance "on its own views" in tossing allegations that a nonprofit medical specialty boards group illegally colluded with hospitals and insurers to force doctors into paying for recertification programs for their specialties. U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold "misapplied" federal antitrust pleading standards "in order to resort heavily to presumptions of fact found nowhere in the record" when she nixed the lawsuit against the American Board of Medical Specialties, according to the opening appeals brief filed Monday by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons,...

