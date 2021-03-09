Female Execs Say Turning Down Boss' LSD Got Them Fired

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 2:10 PM EST) -- Two female ex-vice presidents of a luxury hotel company toiled in a misogynistic workplace before the company's president dispensed LSD and encouraged executives to take a hallucinogenic desert walk during a work retreat, they told a California state court. Zoë Wolff and Alexandra Johnes filed suit Friday in Los Angeles against the Langham and Eaton hotel chains and their Hong Kong-based parent company, Great Eagle Holdings Ltd., claiming they were fired after refusing the drugs and reporting the trippy Joshua Tree, California, sojourn to human resources. That incident came against the backdrop of a workplace culture where Wolff and Johnes were...

