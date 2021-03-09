Twitter Says Texas AG Retaliating For Decision To Boot Trump

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 2:55 PM EST) -- Twitter has accused Texas' attorney general of unconstitutionally retaliating against the social media giant for its decision to kick President Donald Trump off its platform in the wake of the January insurrection at the Capitol. In a suit filed Monday in California federal court, Twitter claimed that Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the company's First Amendment rights when he issued a civil investigative demand seeking confidential documents just days after Twitter permanently booted Trump for violating the company's policy against glorifying violence. "AG Paxton has long disagreed with Twitter's content moderation decisions, and made that displeasure widely known," the complaint said....

