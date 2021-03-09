J&J Aims To Sink $117M Talc Verdicts With 'Seismic' Impact

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:35 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson and Imerys Talc America called on a New Jersey state appeals court Tuesday to erase verdicts totaling $117 million in damages over claims J&J products contained asbestos and caused a man's mesothelioma, with the pharmaceutical giant saying the decisions carried "seismic ramifications" for the state court system. Nearly three years after jurors handed those victories to Stephen Lanzo III and his wife, J&J and Imerys attorneys urged the panel during a remote hearing to toss the verdicts over an array of alleged problems at the trial, from a "devastating" jury instruction dealing with the destruction of talc samples...

