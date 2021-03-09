Idaho Judge Keeps Pipeline Approval Challenge Alive

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. government can't dodge a suit challenging environmental permits for a natural gas pipeline project connecting Idaho and Wyoming filed by green groups, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye kept the challenge alive Monday, finding that the district court was the appropriate venue for the case rather than in an appeals court because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued waivers for the so-called Crow Creek Pipeline project under the Natural Gas Act. And the district court can hear claims that the project doesn't have valid approvals under the Clean Water Act because it relies on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS