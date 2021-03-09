Biden Names King & Spalding, Obama DOJ Vet As Sr. Counsel

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden named Alicia O'Brien, formerly a partner at King & Spalding LLP and associate deputy attorney general, as White House senior counsel Tuesday, amid a wave of hiring decisions to fill out key roles in the administration. O'Brien previously served at the DOJ with Sally Yates, the former deputy attorney general who was fired in 2018 for declining to enforce former President Donald Trump's initial ban on admitting travelers from certain majority-Muslim countries to the U.S. Yates also went on to private practice at King & Spalding. At the U.S. Department of Justice, O'Brien also served as a deputy assistant...

