Ill. Judge Says Precedent Hinders Worker's Finger Scan Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge signaled Tuesday that a former maintenance company employee is likely fighting an uphill battle to advance his biometric privacy suit, considering Seventh Circuit case law suggesting his claims are preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said that considering its opinions in Miller v. Southwest Airlines and Fox v. Dakkota Integrated Systems, the Seventh Circuit has dealt former Crown Energy Services Inc. employee Trevor Carmean "a very, very tough hand" despite his "valiant" effort to defeat Crown Energy's bid to escape a suit claiming its timekeeping practices violated his and certain other...

