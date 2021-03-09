Fired Coach Says Texas Tech Can't 'Hide' From Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Texas Tech University and its athletic director can't "hide behind" a sovereign immunity defense in an attempt to sidestep a gender bias suit, the college's ousted women's basketball coach told a federal court Monday. Marlene Stollings, who was fired last August following a USA Today article detailing allegations by former players that she and her staff were emotionally and verbally abusive, argued in an opposition brief that Texas Tech and athletic director Kirby Hocutt wrongly purport to be a protected state entity while failing to actually address her claims. Stollings alleges that as a woman and a lesbian, she was treated...

