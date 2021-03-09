Skadden, Kirkland Guide SoftBank's $480M Blank-Check IPOs

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A pair of tech-focused blank-check companies sponsored by SoftBank began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after collectively raising $480 million in initial public offerings guided by Skadden and Kirkland. SoftBank Investment Advisers said in separate statements Monday that SVF Investment Corp. 2 and SVF Investment Corp. 3 raised $200 million and $280 million, respectively, and plan to eventually combine with businesses in the technology sector. The pricings this week come after SVF Investment Corp. 3 said March 1 it was downsizing its offering to $280 million by offering 28 million shares at $10 each, backing away from earlier plans to...

